Student gets five years in jail for Pulwama Facebook post

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old engineering student who put up a derogatory post on February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir has been convicted to five years of simple imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000, by the special court for NIA cases on Monday.

The student is Faiz Rashid, a resident of HRBR Layout. Rashid had reportedly created a Facebook account just to post provocative posts on the terror attack. The CCB arrested Rashid from a bakery near his house.

They had filed a complaint against him at the Banaswadi police station. Rashid is pursuing their third semester in the Electronics and Communication branch at a reputed engineering college in the city. Since his arrest on February 17, 2019, Rashid is in judicial custody and has been lodged at the Parappana Agrahara central prisons.

“After his posts on Facebook, several users, after criticising the posts, had tagged the Bengaluru City Police. Fearing arrest, he deleted his Facebook account. His mobile phone which was recovered after his arrest was sent to the FSL for analysis. The same report was submitted along with the charge sheet,” said an officer.

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old engineering student who put up a derogatory post on February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir has been convicted to five years of simple imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000, by the special court for NIA cases on Monday. The student is Faiz Rashid, a resident of HRBR Layout. Rashid had reportedly created a Facebook account just to post provocative posts on the terror attack. The CCB arrested Rashid from a bakery near his house. They had filed a complaint against him at the Banaswadi police station. Rashid is pursuing their third semester in the Electronics and Communication branch at a reputed engineering college in the city. Since his arrest on February 17, 2019, Rashid is in judicial custody and has been lodged at the Parappana Agrahara central prisons. “After his posts on Facebook, several users, after criticising the posts, had tagged the Bengaluru City Police. Fearing arrest, he deleted his Facebook account. His mobile phone which was recovered after his arrest was sent to the FSL for analysis. The same report was submitted along with the charge sheet,” said an officer.