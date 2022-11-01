Home States Karnataka

Student gets five years in jail for Pulwama Facebook post

The student is Faiz Rashid, a resident of HRBR Layout. Rashid had reportedly created a Facebook account just to post provocative posts on the terror attack.

Published: 01st November 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old engineering student who put up a derogatory post on February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir has been convicted to five years of simple imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 10,000, by the special court for NIA cases on Monday.

The student is Faiz Rashid, a resident of HRBR Layout. Rashid had reportedly created a Facebook account just to post provocative posts on the terror attack. The CCB arrested Rashid from a bakery near his house.

They had filed a complaint against him at the Banaswadi police station. Rashid is pursuing their third semester in the Electronics and Communication branch at a reputed engineering college in the city. Since his arrest on February 17, 2019, Rashid is in judicial custody and has been lodged at the Parappana Agrahara central prisons.

“After his posts on Facebook, several users, after criticising the posts, had tagged the Bengaluru City Police. Fearing arrest, he deleted his Facebook account. His mobile phone which was recovered after his arrest was sent to the FSL for analysis. The same report was submitted along with the charge sheet,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Faiz Rashid Pulwama FB post
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp