When Sachin stopped for chai in Belagavi tea stall in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Monday was a day to remember Vaiju Nitturkar, owner of a roadside tea stall in Belagavi. He had a celebrity guest. Noted cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrived at his stall for a cup of tea. The ‘God of Cricket’ was travelling from Mumbai to Goa and briefly stopped to have a cup of tea at the canteen of Nitturkar located on the outskirts of Belagavi at Macche.

Tendulkar along with his wife, son, and daughter was in one car and his four bodyguards were in another car. When Tendulkar entered the canteen, the owner could not believe his eyes and tried to confirm it by asking his bodyguards. Speaking to TNIE, Nitturkar recalled that both the cars stopped in front of his canteen and the bodyguards approached him. They took tea cups from the canteen and served them to Tendulkar and his family who were in the car itself.

“Till that time, I was unaware that it was Tendulkar and his family in that car. Only after Tendulkar himself stepped out of the car and met me to appreciate the taste of the tea, I realised it was him,” he said. The bill was Rs 175 and he paid a Rs 200 note to Nitturkar. While returning Rs 25, Nitturkar asked for Tendulkar’s autograph on the same Rs 200 rupee note.

Tendulkar smiled and gave his autograph. Later Nitturkar requested the cricketer for a selfie. Tendulkar readily agreed and also had a brief chat with him. Tendulkar also took selfies and videos on his cell phone along with Nitturkar. “The unexpected surprise visit of Tendulkar will always be green in my memory,” said the happy canteen owner.

