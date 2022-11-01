Home States Karnataka

When Sachin stopped for chai in Belagavi tea stall in Karnataka

They took tea cups from the canteen and served them to Tendulkar and his family who were in the car itself.

Published: 01st November 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin

Sachin Tendulkar with Vaiju Nitturkar, owner of a roadside tea stall in Belagavi.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Monday was a day to remember Vaiju Nitturkar, owner of a roadside tea stall in Belagavi. He had a celebrity guest. Noted cricketer Sachin Tendulkar arrived at his stall for a cup of tea. The ‘God of Cricket’ was travelling from Mumbai to Goa and briefly stopped to have a cup of tea at the canteen of Nitturkar located on the outskirts of Belagavi at Macche.

Tendulkar along with his wife, son, and daughter was in one car and his four bodyguards were in another car. When Tendulkar entered the canteen, the owner could not believe his eyes and tried to confirm it by asking his bodyguards. Speaking to TNIE, Nitturkar recalled that both the cars stopped in front of his canteen and the bodyguards approached him. They took tea cups from the canteen and served them to Tendulkar and his family who were in the car itself.

“Till that time, I was unaware that it was Tendulkar and his family in that car. Only after Tendulkar himself stepped out of the car and met me to appreciate the taste of the tea, I realised it was him,” he said. The bill was Rs 175 and he paid a Rs 200 note to Nitturkar. While returning Rs 25, Nitturkar asked for Tendulkar’s autograph on the same Rs 200 rupee note.

Tendulkar smiled and gave his autograph. Later Nitturkar requested the cricketer for a selfie. Tendulkar readily agreed and also had a brief chat with him. Tendulkar also took selfies and videos on his cell phone along with Nitturkar. “The unexpected surprise visit of Tendulkar will always be green in my memory,” said the happy canteen owner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaiju Nitturkar Sachin Tendulkar tea stall Belagavi
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp