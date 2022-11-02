Appu conferred Karnataka Ratna award at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government, on the 67th Rajyotsava Day on Tuesday, honoured late actor Puneeth Rajkumar with the state’s highest civilian award, ‘Karnataka Ratna’, posthumously.

The award instituted in 1992 to reward a person for his/her extraordinary contribution in any field, was conferred on Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and Dr Rajkumar.

After 30 years, the film industry and especially one among Dr Rajkumar’s family has received the honour again. Many members of Dr Rajkumar’s family, including Puneeth’s brothers superstar Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar attended the ceremony to witness the award conferred on Puneeth, who passed away on October 29 last year due to cardiac arrest, aged 46.

Puneeth’s wife Ashwini Revanath said, “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is dear to our family. He and his government have done a lot for Puneeth. So I thank everyone on behalf of our family,” Ashwini said.

Rajini, Jr NTR recollect times with Appu

Superstar Rajinikanth, Tollywood actor Junior NTR and Infosys Foundation founder Sudha Murthy were among the guests who attended the event. Rajinikanth, who shares a long association with the Rajkumar family, said he first saw Puneeth in 1979 when he was just four years old and accompanied his father Dr Rajkumar to Sabarimala.

“Dr Rajkumar would carry Puneeth on his shoulders and walk for 48 kilometres. Again when his (Puneeth’s) debut film as lead actor was released, I was asked to review it and after I predicted that this would run for 100 days, Rajkumar told me that I should take part in a function and present a shield to Puneeth. That day was his day.

A girl waits with other Puneeth fans

to enter the venue at Vidhana Soudha

on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

Today also is his day, though he is not among us. When the incident happened, I was in hospital and was informed three days later. I could not believe the news as Puneeth was so young and fit,” said Rajinikanth. The superstar said that the massive crowd which gathered to witness Tuesday’s event was a proof of Puneeth’s affable personality and his humane and humble nature.

Jr NTR, who shared a personal bond with the late actor, said Puneeth is a superstar, a great star, a father, a friend, a wonderful husband, and a person with a rich heart. “I have come here as a proud friend,” he said.The Telugu star spoke in Kannada and extended his greetings to Kannadigas in the state and the world over on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava Day.

The fans went crazy when singer Vijay Prakash sang songs from Appu’s (as Puneeth is fondly called) films. Deafening roars from the crowds echoed across the Vidhana Soudha premises (the location where the event was held)) as thousands of fans who had gathered cheered to ‘Nene Rajakumara’, ‘Ninnindale Ninnindale’ and other famous Kannada songs from Puneeth’s films. As some fans climbed the fence to enter the venue, the police had to rush in to cane a few.

GLOBAL INVESTORS MEET BEGINS TODAY

The Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2022 will kick off on Wednesday, with the state expecting a bounty in investment opportunities during the three-day mega event. Meanwhile, the government is also focusing on filling up vacancies. There are plans to fill 2.5 lakh vacancies in the government sector in the next two years, of which one lakh posts will be filled this year itself. These jobs will be provided to Kannadigas.

