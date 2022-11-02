Home States Karnataka

Honnali MLA Renukacharya's nephew goes missing near Shivamogga

Chandrashekhar who went to Gourigadde near Shivamogga to meet Vinay Guruji along with his friend Kiran has gone missing from the spot.

Published: 02nd November 2022

Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya

Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The family of Chief Minister's political secretary and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya is gripped in sadness as his brother's son Chandrashekhar has gone missing since Sunday.

Renukacharya, who made a video request, urged Chandrashekhar to come back immediately. Chandrashekhar who went to Gourigadde near Shivamogga to meet Vinay Guruji along with his friend Kiran returning back to Honnali through Nyamathi, however, has gone missing from that spot.

There are also scenes of the same car passing through Shivamogga at around 11.56 pm on Sunday itself and the phone of Chandrashekhar was switched off at 6.48 am at Shivamogga. The car in which Chandrashekhar was travelling has also gone missing. There are rumours of Chandrashekhar getting kidnapped.

Speaking to the press, Renukacharya has requested the police of Shivamogga, Davangere and Chitradurga to launch massive search operations to trace Chandrashekhar. He also said that his brother Ramesh is inconsolable about his son's sudden missing.

Renukacharya said that Chandrashekhar was inclined towards spirituality and was an ardent follower of the ISHA foundation and Vinay Guruji. Further, he said that the mobile number 8792667691 has also been switched off.

At a time when the elections are around the corner for the state assembly, Chandrashekhar who had good contacts with grassroots-level workers was handy in handling the election affairs of Renukacharya, his missing has created a lot of doubts.

