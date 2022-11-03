Cricketer Laxman to honour forest watcher in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former cricketer V V S Laxman will felicitate forest watcher Fairoz with the Wildlife Service Award-2022, constituted by the Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation, on Saturday.

Along with Fairoz, wildlife conservationists Sunitha Dhairyam from Mariamma Trust, Bandipur Tiger Reserve; Akhilesh Chipli from Shivamogga and Colonel C M Muthanna from Kodagu will also be felicitated. Fairoz will be the tenth forest watcher to be honoured with the award.

Fairoz will be presented with a cash award for his services towards forest and wildlife protection. Apart from arresting 22 poachers, Fairoz has also rescued 15 leopards and released them back into forests. Another awardee, Dhairyam, is noted for protecting tigers and leopards by ensuring farmers do not poison cattle kill by compensating them immediately.

Chipli is a wildlife activist from Sagar and has worked towards protecting the flora and fauna of the Western Ghats. He also worked in transforming barren lands into forests. Col Muthanna has been at the forefront of environmental conservation in the Kodagu district. He has worked to stop large-scale destructive projects in the Western Ghats.

