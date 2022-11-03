Home States Karnataka

Cricketer Laxman to honour forest watcher in Karnataka

Fairoz will be presented with a cash award for his services towards forest and wildlife protection.

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman

National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former cricketer V V S Laxman will felicitate forest watcher Fairoz with the Wildlife Service Award-2022, constituted by the Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation, on Saturday. 

Along with Fairoz, wildlife conservationists Sunitha Dhairyam from Mariamma Trust, Bandipur Tiger Reserve; Akhilesh Chipli from Shivamogga and Colonel C M Muthanna from Kodagu will also be felicitated. Fairoz will be the tenth forest watcher to be honoured with the award. 

Fairoz will be presented with a cash award for his services towards forest and wildlife protection. Apart from arresting 22 poachers, Fairoz has also rescued 15 leopards and released them back into forests. Another awardee, Dhairyam, is noted for protecting tigers and leopards by ensuring farmers do not poison cattle kill by compensating them immediately. 

Chipli is a wildlife activist from Sagar and has worked towards protecting the flora and fauna of the Western Ghats. He also worked in transforming barren lands into forests.  Col Muthanna has been at the forefront of environmental conservation in the Kodagu district. He has worked to stop large-scale destructive projects in the Western Ghats. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V V S Laxman forest watcher Cricketers for Wildlife Conservation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp