Fraudsters forge documents, sell 70-year-old woman's land in Karnataka

By Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Chikkaballapur sub-registrar Gootha has lodged a complaint with Chikkaballapur rural police saying that a piece of land owned by a 70-year-old woman has been sold after forging documents.

Police sources said sub-registrar Gootha's complaint stated that Shobha Kumar from Bengaluru had filed a complaint at the sub-registrar's office that her three acres and six guntas of land in Survey No. 185, Katha No. 189, in Avalgurki Village, Kasaba Hobli, Chickballapur Taluk had been sold by unknown persons by forging documents.

Shobha said that the land owned by her was vacant. She only came to know that her land had been sold when she verified documents related to it at the local revenue office recently.

ALSO READ | Elderly couple fences road in Kempegowda Layout in protest in Bengaluru

"Myself and my family were regularly visiting the Schedule Property, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns, I could not visit the Schedule Property personally since 2020. My husband and I are senior citizens and were advised not to move around during the lockdowns on account of our health. Our son is overseas and he could not travel to India due to travel restrictions," she stated.

The land was sold to a woman in 2016. It was registered at the sub-registrar's office. The woman executed a sale deed in favour of another person in 2018.

"The original owner Shoba Kumar and her family do not know the person who has impersonated her and executed the Sale Deed dated 26.12.2016. that the said unknown person who has impersonated the original land Owner in the said Sale Deed does not have any manner of right, title, or interest in the Schedule Property and has not been authorized by her," a press note circulated by the original complainants stated.

Superintendent of Police DL Nagesh said a case has been registered and an investigation is on.

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Chikkaballapur sub-registrar Gootha has lodged a complaint with Chikkaballapur rural police saying that a piece of land owned by a 70-year-old woman has been sold after forging documents. Police sources said sub-registrar Gootha's complaint stated that Shobha Kumar from Bengaluru had filed a complaint at the sub-registrar's office that her three acres and six guntas of land in Survey No. 185, Katha No. 189, in Avalgurki Village, Kasaba Hobli, Chickballapur Taluk had been sold by unknown persons by forging documents. Shobha said that the land owned by her was vacant. She only came to know that her land had been sold when she verified documents related to it at the local revenue office recently. ALSO READ | Elderly couple fences road in Kempegowda Layout in protest in Bengaluru "Myself and my family were regularly visiting the Schedule Property, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns, I could not visit the Schedule Property personally since 2020. My husband and I are senior citizens and were advised not to move around during the lockdowns on account of our health. Our son is overseas and he could not travel to India due to travel restrictions," she stated. The land was sold to a woman in 2016. It was registered at the sub-registrar's office. The woman executed a sale deed in favour of another person in 2018. "The original owner Shoba Kumar and her family do not know the person who has impersonated her and executed the Sale Deed dated 26.12.2016. that the said unknown person who has impersonated the original land Owner in the said Sale Deed does not have any manner of right, title, or interest in the Schedule Property and has not been authorized by her," a press note circulated by the original complainants stated. Superintendent of Police DL Nagesh said a case has been registered and an investigation is on.