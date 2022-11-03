Investments aimed at economic boost, jobs, future technology: CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) being held after a gap of six years, the 2022 edition has placed Karnataka in an enviable position in the background of global recessionary tendencies. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the man behind the GIM-2022, visited The New Indian Express office in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the opening day of the three-day event, and opened up to the editors with his ideas, objectives and his vision for a better, progressive Karnataka. In a freewheeling interaction, the CM said the investments in the state are aimed at boosting economic activities, generating employment and maintaining leadership in technologies. While several countries are feeling the heat, India, in particular Karnataka, is wooing investors worldwide to come and invest, and the state leaders are upbeat about future prospects for the state. Read the full interview appearing in our Sunday edition.