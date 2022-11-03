Nine lakh jobs in nine years in Karnataka, promises minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT/BT and Skill Development Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan promised on Wednesday that nine lakh jobs will be created in the next nine years in Karnataka. Speaking at the fireside chat ‘Emerging Trends In Globalization And Opportunities For India’ on the first day of the Global Investors Meet, he said that 11 industrial clusters in the state will help in creating employment.

“Several clusters dedicated to the manufacture of products like electric vehicles in Ramanagara, pharmaceuticals in Yadgir, toys in Koppal and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) in Dharwad will start operations. These will help pave the way for balanced growth of Karnataka,” the minister said.

He said that the formation of these clusters as well as the implementation of policies related to skill development will ensure that around nine lakh jobs are created in the state in nine years. He also said that entrepreneurs and investors who are interested in investing in Karnataka will be able to receive the largest percentage of their capital in the country, with a subsidy of 25%-30%. “97% of the automobiles manufactured in the country are made in Karnataka.

The State Government has implemented several measures and policies to benefit all modern industries. We were also the first state to implement the National Education Policy and we have done it effectively. Most importantly, we will ensure that we make use of the skilled talent available to us as well as the natural resources available to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, GIM will have several country sessions with representatives from South Korea, The Netherlands and Japan speaking on relations with India in terms of investment on Wednesday. Representatives from Japanese automobile firms spoke on helping provide mobility-related solutions in the state. Sessions involving Germany and France will be held on Thursday, with Australia holding a country session on Friday.

BENGALURU: IT/BT and Skill Development Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan promised on Wednesday that nine lakh jobs will be created in the next nine years in Karnataka. Speaking at the fireside chat ‘Emerging Trends In Globalization And Opportunities For India’ on the first day of the Global Investors Meet, he said that 11 industrial clusters in the state will help in creating employment. “Several clusters dedicated to the manufacture of products like electric vehicles in Ramanagara, pharmaceuticals in Yadgir, toys in Koppal and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) in Dharwad will start operations. These will help pave the way for balanced growth of Karnataka,” the minister said. He said that the formation of these clusters as well as the implementation of policies related to skill development will ensure that around nine lakh jobs are created in the state in nine years. He also said that entrepreneurs and investors who are interested in investing in Karnataka will be able to receive the largest percentage of their capital in the country, with a subsidy of 25%-30%. “97% of the automobiles manufactured in the country are made in Karnataka. The State Government has implemented several measures and policies to benefit all modern industries. We were also the first state to implement the National Education Policy and we have done it effectively. Most importantly, we will ensure that we make use of the skilled talent available to us as well as the natural resources available to us,” he said. Meanwhile, GIM will have several country sessions with representatives from South Korea, The Netherlands and Japan speaking on relations with India in terms of investment on Wednesday. Representatives from Japanese automobile firms spoke on helping provide mobility-related solutions in the state. Sessions involving Germany and France will be held on Thursday, with Australia holding a country session on Friday.