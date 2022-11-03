Srirangapatna Masjid row: 108 people to file plea in Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After several protests and submission of memorandums to the authorities concerned, Bajarang Sene and several pro-Hindu outfits have decided to take up a legal fight in the Srirangapatna Jama Masjid row.

President of Bajarang Sene B Manjunath said as authorities failed to come out with a solution, he, along with several other pro-Hindu members, has decided to file a petition in the High Court in a few days.

“We have been arguing that the mosque has been constructed by razing down a temple and it should be handed back to us. But, the government has failed to respond despite protests. So, we have now decided to file a petition in the High Court. There are 108 people ready to file the petition,” he said, adding that the number 108 is significant and auspicious in the Hindu religious scriptures.

He said along with the petition, various pieces of evidence including photographs and mentioning of the episode of razing down of the temple which has been documented by several Britishers and also in the Mysore gazette will be submitted.

The Hindu outfits claim that during Tipu’s regime, the Srirangapatna ruler had demolished Anjaneyaswamy temple on the east gate of the fort which was converted into a mosque later. Over the last couple of months, pro-Hindu outfits have been protesting over the mosque row and as a preventive measure, police and the taluk administration had also imposed prohibitory orders in the month of June this year.

MYSURU: After several protests and submission of memorandums to the authorities concerned, Bajarang Sene and several pro-Hindu outfits have decided to take up a legal fight in the Srirangapatna Jama Masjid row. President of Bajarang Sene B Manjunath said as authorities failed to come out with a solution, he, along with several other pro-Hindu members, has decided to file a petition in the High Court in a few days. “We have been arguing that the mosque has been constructed by razing down a temple and it should be handed back to us. But, the government has failed to respond despite protests. So, we have now decided to file a petition in the High Court. There are 108 people ready to file the petition,” he said, adding that the number 108 is significant and auspicious in the Hindu religious scriptures. He said along with the petition, various pieces of evidence including photographs and mentioning of the episode of razing down of the temple which has been documented by several Britishers and also in the Mysore gazette will be submitted. The Hindu outfits claim that during Tipu’s regime, the Srirangapatna ruler had demolished Anjaneyaswamy temple on the east gate of the fort which was converted into a mosque later. Over the last couple of months, pro-Hindu outfits have been protesting over the mosque row and as a preventive measure, police and the taluk administration had also imposed prohibitory orders in the month of June this year.