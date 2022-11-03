World faces uncertainty, India poised for better times: PM 

Hrithik Kiran Bagade and Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the world comes to terms with the impending strife of recession and other uncertainties, India has managed to carefully navigate through these troubled economic waters, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in his virtual address after inaugurating the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2022.

“The world is in crisis, but experts have termed India as a bright spot,” he said.

Elaborating on it, the PM said, “Last year, India witnessed a record FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) of USD 84 billion. We are continuously working on our fundamentals so that our economy strengthens.”

Highlighting the way forward, the Prime Minister said, “There is a need to create a suitable environment for investment. Instead of making complex laws, there is a need to rationalise them for wider reach.

New India can be built only through bold reforms, big infrastructure and best talent ... Now when the world is moving towards Industry 4.0, India’s young talent has established over 100 unicorns. In the last eight years, the country has hosted over 80,000 startups. When it comes to talent and technology, the first thing in anyone’s mind is ‘Brand Bengaluru’. Karnataka has the power of the ‘double-engine’.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “There is definitely a sense of uncertainty and challenge. But that’s not just for India. Every country around the world is feeling the headwinds. All are going through huge recessionary doubts. Technically, we are at the threshold of recession, but are not yet out of that situation.”

The two harrowing years of the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by war in Ukraine, delivered devastating effects on the world economy. Recession has begun to make landfall in several developed economies, as is seen in the UK today.

K’taka reflects policies of Centre: Nirmala

Last month, India overtook the UK to emerge as the fifth-largest economy, and is predicted to become the third largest by 2029, according to reports. Accordingly, the country is eyeing investments and to grow as a leading manufacturing hub globally.

“Amidst the uncertainty, when industries are moving out of destinations such as China and Europe, it is important to note that they are heading to areas which are attractive, other than just for tax incentives,” the FM said. Referring to Karnataka as an ideal investment destination, Nirmala said,

“The economy now is very attractive for investors, and Karnataka has carefully reflected the policies of the Centre, and has always made sure that policy consistency is maintained.” She said when GIM was initially planned, the investment expectation was around Rs 5 lakh crore.

“Today, that has moved upwards in the range of about Rs 7.5 lakh crore, of which, the chief minister has already cleared Rs 2.8 lakh crore-worth proposals. Unlike sometimes when we hear MoUs getting signed or being realised in part, we are here understanding that MoUs are already being given the clearance by the state government. As a result, even on the day that this meet happens, based on the original target, more that 50% of the MoUs have already been cleared.

