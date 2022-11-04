Home States Karnataka

Cabinet nod for tracking devices in public vehicles in Karnataka

The minister said the move is primarily aimed at ensuring the safety of women and children.

Published: 04th November 2022

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy briefs the media about the Cabinet decisions in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and emergency panic buttons in all public transport vehicles, including buses, taxis and autos.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters after the cabinet meeting that the decision was taken as per directions from the Union government. He said Rs 20.36 crore has been sanctioned for the project, of which 60 per cent will be borne by the Union government and the remaining by the state government.

The minister said the move is primarily aimed at ensuring the safety of women and children. It will also help monitor the speed of vehicles to prevent accidents on highways, besides keeping a tab on parking. Through a central mechanised system, the authorities will be able to track whether the vehicles are plying on the right routes, and also keep a check on unauthorised vehicles.

The devices will be installed in over 6.08 lakh vehicles, including 4.51 lakh cabs and taxis, 16,432 school buses, 23,077 private transport vehicles, 24,701 KSRTC buses, 5,138 contract vehicles, 1,900 tourist buses and 85,949 goods vehicles.

