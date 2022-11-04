Home States Karnataka

Cong, JDS netas, ex-IAS officer take saffron party flag in Karnataka

Published: 04th November 2022 04:52 AM

Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 2023 Assembly electi­ons, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday welcomed former Tumakuru Lok Sabha member from Congress Muddaha­nume Gowda SP, former Chitradurga Lok Sabha member of JDU and actor Shashikumar, retired IAS officer Anil Kumar, and others into the party fold.

“More Congress leaders will join us from Kollegal to Vijayapura. The government’s welfare progra­mmes including hike in SC/ST quota, regularisa­tion of pourakarmikas will help BJP in the upco­m­ing polls,” he claimed.

CM Basavaraj Bommai observed that the political equation has been changing against Congress as SC/ST and OBCs are moving away from them.

“The situa­tion has improved for BJP compared to the 2018 polls,” he claimed. Congress seva Dal state vice-president Hanumantha Rao Javali also joined the party.

