Cong, JDS netas, ex-IAS officer take saffron party flag in Karnataka
CM Basavaraj Bommai observed that the political equation has been changing against the Congress as SC/ST and OBCs are moving away from them.
Published: 04th November 2022 04:52 AM | Last Updated: 04th November 2022 04:52 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday welcomed former Tumakuru Lok Sabha member from Congress Muddahanume Gowda SP, former Chitradurga Lok Sabha member of JDU and actor Shashikumar, retired IAS officer Anil Kumar, and others into the party fold.
“More Congress leaders will join us from Kollegal to Vijayapura. The government’s welfare programmes including hike in SC/ST quota, regularisation of pourakarmikas will help BJP in the upcoming polls,” he claimed.
“The situation has improved for BJP compared to the 2018 polls,” he claimed. Congress seva Dal state vice-president Hanumantha Rao Javali also joined the party.