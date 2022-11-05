Home States Karnataka

Chaos over receiving Kempegowda Ratha Yatra in Karnataka  

Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to control the situation. 

Published: 05th November 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Express Illustrations

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

MALUR: Chaos reigned on the outskirts of Malur in Tyakal hobli when the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Ratha Yatra, which has been launched by the state government to collect sacred mud, reached Malur taluk.

Two groups of followers -- one headed by BJP leader and ticket aspirant Hoodi Vijaykumar and another by former MLC and another aspirant Kodihalli Manjunath Gowda -- were waiting to receive the yatra into Malur taluk. There was the additional deployment of police. Both groups tried to receive the yatra at the same time, resulting in chaos in the presence of BJP MP S Muniswamy. 

Meanwhile, Gowda took the driver’s seat of the vehicle which was carrying the idol and began driving it. Kumar and his followers tried to stop him.

Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to control the situation. 

TAGS
Malur Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Ratha Yatra
Comments

