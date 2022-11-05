Home States Karnataka

Husband acquitted in snake bite ‘murder’ case in Karnataka

The victim, Bhagirathi, was aged 32 at the time of her death in 2010.  

Published: 05th November 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Udupi has acquitted 43-year-old Dr Suresh Prabhu and six others accused of killing the former’s wife near Hebri in Udupi district in 2010 by injecting her with snake venom and trying to pass it off as an accidental death.   

The victim, Bhagirathi, was aged 32 at the time of her death in 2010.  The couple had a daughter who was eight years old at the time of Bhagirathi’s death. Suresh was accused of conniving with six others to 
hatch a conspiracy to kill Bhagirathi. According to the police, Suresh was not on good terms with his wife.
Suresh, hailing from Hebri and working as an associate professor at Government Medical College in Hassan, was married to Bhagirathi for 10 years.

Suresh had told police that he was travelling with his wife from Hassan to Hebri. At a place called Tenkola near Belanje village, their car had a flat tyre.  As it was night, Suresh had told police that he was changing the tyre, while his wife went to the side of the road to attend to nature’s call. 

Suresh had claimed he heard his wife scream and rushed to find that she had been bitten by some poisonous creature on her left sole. He carried her back to the car, tied a string above the bite and took her to the nearest nursing home. 

Doctors at a nursing home in Hebri had directed him to take her to District Government Hospital in Udupi where she was declared dead. However, the brother of Bhagirathi, NV Kumar,  had filed a complaint with the police accusing Suresh of killing his sister.  On Friday, the judge passed an order acquitting all seven following the failure of the prosecution to prove their argument with proper evidence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udupi snake bite ‘murder’ case
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp