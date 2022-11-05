Infighting in Congress, JDS will help BJP in polls: Karnataka state BJP president

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Gearing up for the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP government has expedited inquiries into alleged corruption cases against Siddaramaiah when he was the chief minister, said state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel at Srirangapatna on Friday.

Taking part in the Sankalp Yatra, he said the probe into the Arkavathy denotification case too has started and Siddaramaiah will disappear from politics once the probe is completed. The fight between Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shiva Kumar has escalated which will lead to the destruction of Congress.

“Both Shivakumar and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are unhappy with Siddaramaiah as he got Kharge and G Parameshwar defeated to see that a Dalit does not become a chief minister,” he alleged.

Both Congress and JDS will be emptied out by February as many leaders will desert the two parties to join BJP, he said and clarified that the saffron party did not invite anyone, but they are joining of their own volition. It is unfortunate that Siddaramaiah, being a former chief minister, is struggling to find a constituency to contest the elections, he said.

Congress, which had earlier said it will not take back leaders who have switched over to BJP, has now extended the invitation to them to return to the party fold, he said. Differences within Congress and JDS are a blessing for BJP, he added. He said the BJP, which has opened the account in Mandya district with the victory of minister KC Narayana Gowda in the by-election has set a target of winning three to four seats in the district.

