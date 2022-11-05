Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Panic in Mysuru district after leopard attacks two persons

Earlier, Hunsur District Forest Officer Seema along with other staff members launched a combing operation and laid cages but in vain.

05th November 2022

leopard

Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Panic prevailed in KR Nagar town of Mysuru district on Friday when a six-year-old leopardess entered a residential area and attacked a few persons. The big cat was first spotted near a stadium in the town on Thursday evening.  

Things went out of control when a resident, who saw the leopardess at his under-construction building, screamed and ran from the place. The animal, while trying to escape, attacked a motorcyclist and a forest staffer, who received minor injuries. However, foresters managed to dart the feline and capture it. 

Earlier, Hunsur District Forest Officer Seema along with other staff members launched a combing operation and laid cages but in vain.   A team, along with veterinarian Dr Manjunath, darted and captured the leopard around 12 noon. DFO Seema said the leopardess was later released in Nagarahole.  

