Karnataka: Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya’s nephew cremated; ADGP visits spot 

DAVANGERE: The body of Chandrashekhar, the nephew of the chief minister’s political secretary and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya, was laid to rest at the family’s farm at Kunduru village after the last rites were conducted as per the Veerashaiva Lingayat Jangamas tradition on Friday.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and others were present during the cremation.

Chandrashekhar, who was missing since October 30, was later found dead under mysterious circumstances in the backseat of a car, which was underwater in the Upper Tunga Canal. The driver of the vehicle is missing.

The Davanagere police have registered cases under IPC sections 302, 201, 427 based on the complaint filed by Chandrashekhar’s father MP Ramesh. The family alleged that Chandrashekhar was hit on the head severely and murdered. Later, the body was put in the backseat of the car and pushed it into the canal. By the time it was found, the body had badly decomposed, they added.

The police have formed a team led by the former inspector of Honnali TV Devaraj to investigate the case. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “Threat calls made to Renukacharya are being traced. The criminals will be tracked down.”

BSY demands probe

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who came to Honnali to offer his condolences, said he spoke to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Jnanendra, and requested them to conduct a thorough probe. “Renukacharya had suspected that his nephew had been kidnapped, and soon after, his body was found,” he said.

Autopsy report in 2-3 days: ADGP

ADGP Alok Kumar, who visited Honnali, said that all technical evidence has been collected and the autopsy report will come in a day or two, after which, the investigation will be intensified. He said Chandrashekhar’s mobile phone was switched off at 12.06 am on Sunday, and his car was last traced at 11.58 pm on Sunday.

The car was moving around 100 kmph, he added. “We are collecting call detail records. Both Davanagere and Shivamogga SPs have joined the probe. It is premature to comment on the investigation,” he said after visiting the spot where the incident took place.

