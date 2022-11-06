Biker battles for life after pothole mishap in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hardly three days after a biker died in a pothole-related accident, another rider is battling for their life after falling from his moped while negotiating a pothole. The rider, Sandeep (37), sustained severe head injuries and is now in a coma.

According to his wife Seema, Sandeep was returning home around 9.45 pm on November 1, when he lost control of his bike while crossing a pothole near Gangamma Road in Jalahalli. He was rushed to a private hospital in Hebbal.

“My brother-in-law had an operation on his head on the first day and the surgery cost was Rs 5 lakh. The family and friends have so far mobilised Rs 3 lakh and people are sending us some money,” said Jeevan, a relative.

The family claimed that on Saturday morning, two BBMP officials came to the hospital and left soon after. “Now fearing getting caught, the officials have filled the pothole. We want an answer from BBMP officials,” he said.

Meanwhile, BBMP engineers from Yelahanka, RR Nagar and Dasarahalli are shifting the responsibility, stating that the accident spot does not belong to their limits. BBMP Assistant Engineer Nagaraj filled the pothole after the incident. “I checked the spot; we have already filled it,” he said.

Dr Raghuram, Neuro and Spine Surgeon, who is treating Sandeep, said, “The patient underwent surgery for a large clot in the right side of the brain. He should improve over a period of two to three weeks.”

CM SEEKS DETAILS OF POTHOLE WORKS

After a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday evening, Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh instructed officials from different civic agencies to speed up infrastructure projects.

Talking to the New Indian Express, Singh said, “Pothole-filling or road work was not the only topic discussed. All development works were discussed. I went on inspection to check the progress. There is a good improvement, but we want to up the scale.”

The CM is said to have asked for details of pothole filling work zone-wise and had instructed Singh to step up the work. The officer said he has been told that a maximum of seven to eight days without rain will be enough to complete the work. The ACS also said earlier there was a lack of focus but now things are clear and can be easily sorted out.

“For example, the issue of footpaths, cables, and drainage are visible and it can be fixed at the earliest,” he said.

