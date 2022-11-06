Chandrashekhar murder case: Renukacharya accuses Karnataka cops of shoddy probe

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai’s Political Secretary and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya have slammed the police department for its alleged shoddy probe into the mysterious death of his nephew Chandrashekhar.

Questioning ADGP Alok Kumar about the direction of the probe, Renucharya said the investigation should have started from his home and should have been conducted in a proper way.

“The police did not approach me, my family, my brother and his family. How can they catch the culprits who killed my nephew?”

He alleged that the police department failed to probe the incident ever since it was reported to them on October 31.

“My supporters and Chandrashekhar’s fans formed different teams and searched for him in the nook and corner of Honnali and Nyamathi taluks. On Thursday, one team identified the parts of the SUV near the Upper Tunga Canal near H Kadadakatte village between Nyamathi and Honnali after which we deployed our own drones and located the drowned SUV. It was only after this that the police came to the spot and the fire and emergency services personnel lifted the car from the canal using a crane”, he said.

Renukacharya said he will also be conducting programmes in memory of Chandrashekhar, whom he considered as his son.

DAVANGERE: Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai’s Political Secretary and Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya have slammed the police department for its alleged shoddy probe into the mysterious death of his nephew Chandrashekhar. Questioning ADGP Alok Kumar about the direction of the probe, Renucharya said the investigation should have started from his home and should have been conducted in a proper way. “The police did not approach me, my family, my brother and his family. How can they catch the culprits who killed my nephew?” He alleged that the police department failed to probe the incident ever since it was reported to them on October 31. “My supporters and Chandrashekhar’s fans formed different teams and searched for him in the nook and corner of Honnali and Nyamathi taluks. On Thursday, one team identified the parts of the SUV near the Upper Tunga Canal near H Kadadakatte village between Nyamathi and Honnali after which we deployed our own drones and located the drowned SUV. It was only after this that the police came to the spot and the fire and emergency services personnel lifted the car from the canal using a crane”, he said. Renukacharya said he will also be conducting programmes in memory of Chandrashekhar, whom he considered as his son.