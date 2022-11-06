Issued orders for 95 per cent of schemes announced in budget, says Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With state Assembly polls around the corner, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is on a mission to burnish his government’s report card and lead BJP back to power. Unperturbed by the opposition parties’ continued tirade against his government, the CM seems to be focused on implementing the budget proposals.

“We have already issued orders for almost 95 per cent of the schemes announced in the budget. We are also implementing most of the schemes which are essential immediately, and we are launching some schemes this month and next month. I want my budget proposals to be implemented and reach the people,” the CM said.

The good response to the Global Investors Meet (GIM), with Rs 9.82 lakh crore investments, seems to have bolstered the state government’s confidence as the CM says the global gloom is not going to affect the state, instead it is ushering in opportunity.

Bommai said the investments will give employment generation the greatest impetus. “Investments which can create employment are our priority,” he said. The CM is also keen on expediting the implementation of the projects and not letting the MoUs linger on for long.

“We have got a definite timeline, a definite plan for this. I will personally supervise the whole thing,” he said. On the political front, Bommai said the assembly polls will be the real test of his leadership.

