Karnataka High Court asks DGP to set up task force for digitisation of probe records

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ordered the Director General of Police to set up a task force consisting of the head of the police of the I-T wing, the principal secretary, the e-Governance Department, the nominee of the director of the National Crime Records Bureau and director of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems to evolve a method to share digital records with the courts.

A division bench of Justices Suraj Govindaraj and G Basavaraja passed the order while allowing the appeals filed by Punit and Godhavari from Mudhol. They have challenged the conviction order passed

by a trial court in March 2019, alleging that the investigation was not carried out properly into the alleged murder of a woman by Punit.

The court said it was difficult to go through the documents submitted by the investigation officer

as all the documents were handwritten. The court said it is surprising that the police IT wing, having commenced digitalisation in 2008, is still sending handwritten documents in a 2016 case. The DGP should issue instructions to all the investigating officers to record the statements by typing them into appropriate software, it said.

The court observed that the investigation was not carried out properly by the police. The DGP should provide training to all investigating officers and evolve standard operating procedures for investigation,

it added.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ordered the Director General of Police to set up a task force consisting of the head of the police of the I-T wing, the principal secretary, the e-Governance Department, the nominee of the director of the National Crime Records Bureau and director of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems to evolve a method to share digital records with the courts. A division bench of Justices Suraj Govindaraj and G Basavaraja passed the order while allowing the appeals filed by Punit and Godhavari from Mudhol. They have challenged the conviction order passed by a trial court in March 2019, alleging that the investigation was not carried out properly into the alleged murder of a woman by Punit. The court said it was difficult to go through the documents submitted by the investigation officer as all the documents were handwritten. The court said it is surprising that the police IT wing, having commenced digitalisation in 2008, is still sending handwritten documents in a 2016 case. The DGP should issue instructions to all the investigating officers to record the statements by typing them into appropriate software, it said. The court observed that the investigation was not carried out properly by the police. The DGP should provide training to all investigating officers and evolve standard operating procedures for investigation, it added.