Karnataka: Man poses as MLA to transfer KSRTC staff, held

He asked the MD to consider the transfer of Balaraju, who is a driver- cum-conductor from Mandya depot, to Malavalli depot due to health problems of a family member.

Published: 06th November 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wilson Garden police have arrested a 30-year-old man who was masquerading as an MLA to try and transfer a driver-cum-conductor with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The arrested is Punith (30) a native of Malavalli in the Mandya district. The police said that on October 28, Puneeth had made a call to V Anmbukumar, MD of KSRTC, and introduced himself as BJP MLA L Nagendra, representing the Chamarajana constituency in Mysuru.

He asked the MD to consider the transfer of Balaraju, who is a driver- cum-conductor from Mandya depot, to Malavalli depot due to the health problems of a family member. Upon the MD’s directions, the divisional controller of the Mandya Division called the MLA to verify whether it was him. 

The MLA denied contacting the MD. The Security and Vigilance Department swung into action and began gathering information from Balaraju, who said during questioning that Punith is an employee with the KSRTC central office, and assured him about his transfer through the MD. A complaint has been filed with Wilson Garden police.

