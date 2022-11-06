Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Record for Davanagere University, results out just 2 hours after exams

90 per cent of the students passed the examination.

Davanagere University

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The evaluation department of Davanagere University has set a record of sorts by declaring the results of the sixth semester under graduation and fourth-semester post-graduation exams within two hours of the examination.

Not just that, but the results were declared within 15 minutes of the completion of the evaluation.

Speaking to TNSE, Registrar (Evaluation) Dr K Shivashankar said, “The evaluation work (both internal and external) of  Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, Economics and Botany was completed within two hours of the exam after which the results were published and shared to the students over the phone.”

He said that 90 per cent of the students passed the examination.

“We conducted the evaluation process in an error-free manner,” he said. Over 41,000 UG and 4,000 PG students have benefitted by the speedy evaluation. This has helped UG students to apply for PG programmes and helped PG students to apply for jobs, he added.

Dr Shivashankar further said that Davanagere University is the first in Karnataka to adopt the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) and announced the results of first-semester UG students under the new National Education Policy-2020.

“This has brought transparency in the evaluation process,” he said, adding,  “Within 10 days we will  announce the results of the second-semester students under NEP.”

