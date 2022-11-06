Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Under threat from cops not to issue statements against Tumakuru General Hospital, allege neighbours

The allegations surface at a time when there is a demand to book the doctor and nurses on charges of culpable homicide.

Published: 06th November 2022 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  The recent death of a woman and her twin babies in Tumakuru has taken a curious turn with several residents of Bharatinagar here, including the victim’s neighbour, alleging that they are under pressure from the police not to issue statements against the doctor and three nurses of Tumakuru District General Hospital who have been suspended for negligence.

The allegations surface at a time when there is a demand to book the doctor and nurses on charges of culpable homicide. Kasturi, 30, who was in labour, had visited the hospital on Wednesday night along with her neighbour Sarojamma. Kasturi was, however, denied treatment after she failed to produce her Aadhaar card and government health card. She returned home and on Thursday morning, she and the twins died due to complications.

When a delegation led by People’s Union for Civil Liberties member K Dorairaju visited Bharathinagar on Friday, the residents, including Sarojamma, complained that the police, during the course of the investigation, was “threatening” them not to issue statements against the doctor and nurses.

“They even threatened to fix us in the case,” she told the delegation. The CCTV camera footage of the victim visiting the hospital is already with the police who have registered a case of unnatural death.

Speaking to TNSE, Superintendent of Police Rahulkumar Shahapurwad, however, denied the charges. He said that he would take action against the police personnel if the civil society members bring the matter to his notice with evidence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tumakuru Tumakuru District General Hospital threat from cops
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp