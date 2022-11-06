Karnataka: Under threat from cops not to issue statements against Tumakuru General Hospital, allege neighbours

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The recent death of a woman and her twin babies in Tumakuru has taken a curious turn with several residents of Bharatinagar here, including the victim’s neighbour, alleging that they are under pressure from the police not to issue statements against the doctor and three nurses of Tumakuru District General Hospital who have been suspended for negligence.

The allegations surface at a time when there is a demand to book the doctor and nurses on charges of culpable homicide. Kasturi, 30, who was in labour, had visited the hospital on Wednesday night along with her neighbour Sarojamma. Kasturi was, however, denied treatment after she failed to produce her Aadhaar card and government health card. She returned home and on Thursday morning, she and the twins died due to complications.

When a delegation led by People’s Union for Civil Liberties member K Dorairaju visited Bharathinagar on Friday, the residents, including Sarojamma, complained that the police, during the course of the investigation, was “threatening” them not to issue statements against the doctor and nurses.

“They even threatened to fix us in the case,” she told the delegation. The CCTV camera footage of the victim visiting the hospital is already with the police who have registered a case of unnatural death.

Speaking to TNSE, Superintendent of Police Rahulkumar Shahapurwad, however, denied the charges. He said that he would take action against the police personnel if the civil society members bring the matter to his notice with evidence.

