Basavanna comes alive through drama, literature

By Express News Service

BENGALURUCHITRADURGA: Social reformer Basavanna gave equal treatment to all sections of the hierarchical caste system. He did not merely unite different castes, but also treated women as equals by rejecting exclusivist Vedic systems, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje said here at the ongoing National Drama Festival at Sanehalli, Chitradurga.

Invoking Basavanna and Narayana Guru, Karandlaje said Karnataka has given the concept of equality to the entire world. Sanehalli Mutt is working to give Basavanna’s philosophy to society through drama, art and literature, she said.Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna said that politics is not like stagnant water but is always dynamic, and that life becomes worthwhile if there is “sanskaar and purity”.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said that social reformer Basavanna had to leave his home for the sake of women and women’s equality. He gave priority to the creation of a classless society and built a ‘Lingayat religion’ to eradicate exploitation.

It is regrettable that even after 900 years, we have not been able to build an ideal classless-casteless society, he added. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Gopala Gowda said that though the Constitution provides for equality for girls, neither governments nor the judicial system have failed to bring in equality.

BENGALURUCHITRADURGA: Social reformer Basavanna gave equal treatment to all sections of the hierarchical caste system. He did not merely unite different castes, but also treated women as equals by rejecting exclusivist Vedic systems, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje said here at the ongoing National Drama Festival at Sanehalli, Chitradurga. Invoking Basavanna and Narayana Guru, Karandlaje said Karnataka has given the concept of equality to the entire world. Sanehalli Mutt is working to give Basavanna’s philosophy to society through drama, art and literature, she said.Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna said that politics is not like stagnant water but is always dynamic, and that life becomes worthwhile if there is “sanskaar and purity”. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said that social reformer Basavanna had to leave his home for the sake of women and women’s equality. He gave priority to the creation of a classless society and built a ‘Lingayat religion’ to eradicate exploitation. It is regrettable that even after 900 years, we have not been able to build an ideal classless-casteless society, he added. Former Supreme Court judge Justice Gopala Gowda said that though the Constitution provides for equality for girls, neither governments nor the judicial system have failed to bring in equality.