Belagavi youth, who sliced off his leg, dies

BELAGAVI: A 24-year-old youth, who was rushed to the district hospital after he himself sliced off his one leg, at Navalgatti in Bailhongal taluk, died while undergoing treatment in Belagavi on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Fakirappa Yarguddi. It may be recalled here that Yarguddi was suffering from severe pain in one of his legs for a long time due to a disease. He was undergoing medical treatment, but did not get any relief.

Finally on November 3, when he was alone at home, he sliced off the affected leg with the help of a sickle, as he thought that it would provide him permanent relief.

As soon as Yarguddi sliced off his leg, he screamed, which alerted the people around, who ran inside the house. They rushed him to hospital along with the severed leg. He breathed his last on Saturday.



