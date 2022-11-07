Home States Karnataka

Chitradurga DC collects info on Murugha Mutt administration

Ever since, Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested, after he was accused in two POCSO cases, pressure has been building on him to renounce the chair.

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Chitradurga District Deputy commissioner Divya Prabhu GRJ on Sunday said that she has collected necessary information sought by the state government over the administration of the Murugha Mutt, along with the functioning of the SJM educational institutions run by it.

She said that the Revenue Department had written her a letter on Friday, requesting her to prepare a report about the SJM Vidyapeeta’s administrative matters and the Chinmoolardri Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Trust, based on which she had collected necessary information and also asked for certain documents to be presented.

During her visit to SJM First-Grade College at Chandravalli, she learnt about the disbursal of salaries and other things. Further, she said that she would submit a report to the revenue department.

Several meetings were also held in this regard and former minister Ekanthappa H himself has taken the lead in one such meeting, and had met CM Basavaraj Bommai, requesting him to help them appoint a new seer.

