Karnataka: Hanging bridge at Kanive in dire need of relief work

MADIKERI: The Kanive Hanging Bridge in Kodagu which is commuted by hundreds, is in a dilapidated state. Built a decade ago, the bridge suffered damages during the 2018-19 monsoons and is still looking forward to relief work.

In 2011, the state sanctioned the hanging bridge project to Kanive and Rs 47 lakh was released for the same. A well-equipped hanging bridge was built across River Cauvery in 2012 by the bridge-man Girish Bharadwaj and this connected the two districts of Mysuru and Kodagu. Hundreds of residents including college and school students benefited from the bridge as travel time from the border areas of Periyapatna to Kanive in Kodagu was drastically reduced.

While native students of Periyapatna studying in Kushalnagar colleges had to travel over 20 km regularly to reach their colleges, this 80-meter-long bridge drastically cut down the travel time. The bridge is now trodden by hundreds daily – the majority by factory and estate labourers, and students.

While the bridge was sturdy, it suffered immense damage during the 2018 and 2019 monsoons after water from River Cauvery overflowed on the bridge. Following the efforts from MLA Appachu Ranjan, the wooden flooring of the bridge and the cement steps connecting to the bridge were temporarily repaired in 2019-20.

However, the bridge has lost its sturdiness and the metal anglers have broken down in several places. While the commute on the bridge was prohibited during monsoons, hundreds are now using the vulnerable bridge, which seems like it's waiting for a disaster to unfold.

“Letters and memorandums have been forwarded to several departments and authorities, but in vain. There is an immediate need for the repair of the bridge to avoid untoward incidents. Hundreds still continue to tread on the dilapidated bridge despite possessing the fear of its collapse anytime," shared Lokesh and other villagers.

While assurances have been given by the people’s representatives for the relief work of the bridge, the same has not witnessed any action for nearly three years. Alongside immediate relief work, the residents request the administration to construct a new bridge at a greater height to avoid flooding during monsoons.

