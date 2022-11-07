Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt staffers want old pension scheme back 

The employees discussed the next course of their movement for the fulfillment of their demand.

Published: 07th November 2022 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Government employees at the ‘OPS Sankalp Yatra’ in Belagavi on Sunday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The statewide ‘OPS Sankalp Yatra’ being carried out by government employees demanding cancellation of the new pension scheme (NPS) and the re-implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) entered in Belagavi district on Sunday. 

Expressing disappointment over the implementation of the NPS, State Government Employees Association president Shantaram said, “The NPS has been implemented for those employees who joined service after April 1, 2006, in the state. According to it, those who will retire from service will get very less pension. The government’s stand over the issue of pension is against the Constitution. Therefore, to protest against the government’s action, we conducted the 27th district rally in Belagavi. But, we are yet to receive any response from the government.”

Thousands of state government employees participated in the rally, which began from Ashoka Circle near Kote Kere in Belagavi, passing through Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Rani Chennamma Circle, and culminating at the court premises. The employees discussed the next course of their movement for the fulfillment of their demand.

“The state government used to state that NPS has been introduced by the Centre, and it is impossible to change it. But, the governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand have cancelled the NPS and implemented the OPS. The Karnataka Government should also take a decision on similar lines,” he said.

