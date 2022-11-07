PM Modi to visit Karnataka on November 11

Home States Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the second terminal at the airport was needed as there is an increase in the movement of international passengers.

CHITRADURGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on November 11 to take part in three important events -- flagging off of Vande Bharat Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru Express, inauguration of the second terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport and unveiling of a 108-foot-tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda near KIA. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the second terminal at the airport was needed as there is an increase in the movement of international passengers. The new terminal will have the capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers and it will have  100 counters. 

With Terminal 1 and 2 put together, KIA will be the second largest airport in the country after the Delhi airport. Terminal 2 will help in developing tourism and other industries, including IT/BT and R&D sectors, in the state, Bommai added.

