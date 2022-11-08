Home States Karnataka

Ahead of polls, Karnataka govt wooing voters through two housing projects

Official sources said there was a proposal to inaugurate it on November 11 when Modi is in Bengaluru. 

Published: 08th November 2022 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. (File Photo)

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. (File Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eyeing the 2023 Assembly polls, the state government is likely to launch two ambitious housing projects in December and expect to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration on December 2. The first is a scheme to build one lakh houses for the urban poor and the other is the residential township at Suryanagar on Bengaluru outskirts.

Some of the beneficiaries of the project, taken up under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited to build one lakh houses, will get their houses. Under the Suryanagar project, 30,000 families will get sites. Housing Minister V Somanna told TNIE that the government is planning to get the Prime Minister to inaugurate them. “I will discuss it with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and take a decision.”

The one lakh housing scheme was announced by the Siddaramaiah government in 2016. Since then, four chief ministers, including the incumbent Basavaraj Bommai, and four housing ministers — M Krishnappa, UT Khader, MTB Nagaraj and  V Somanna — have come to power, but have not got the project through. In May last year, Somanna, who was also the housing minister during the BS Yediyurappa government, announced that the first batch of 6,000 houses will be handed over on August 15. But nothing happened.

“At present, over 8,000 flats are almost complete and ready to be occupied. Another 52,000 flats are at various stages of completion. It is coming up in 535 acres,” he said.

Official sources said there was a proposal to inaugurate it on November 11 when Modi is in Bengaluru. But due to his hectic schedule, it was deferred to December. “We were told that there should be no loopholes. Bommai is keen and monitoring it personally,” the sources said. Suryanagar phase 3 and 4, which are decade-old, are aimed at developing 30,000 sites.

The project is coming up in 1,938 acres. Officials, who are sceptical that it could be inaugurated in December, said they are developing basic infrastructure and the works are likely to be completed in February. “They may symbolically launch it in December and start allotting sites only from February,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2023 Assembly polls V Somanna housing projects
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp