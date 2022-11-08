Home States Karnataka

BJP targeting strong Congress leaders: KPCC president DK Shivakumar

The state government did so only when investigation was at the fag end, as there was no evidence against Kulkarni, he said.

Published: 08th November 2022 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (Photo | nagaraja gadekal)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Hitting out at the BJP for projecting him and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi as criminals, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said BJP leaders are harassing those whom it thinks are a threat to their party politically. Speaking to the media in Belagavi for the birthday celebrations of former minister Vinay Kulkarni on Monday, Shivakumar said the BJP targeted all those who were growing stronger politically.

On the murder case in which Kulkarni was one of the accused, Shivakumar said the BJP leadership attempted to hand the case to the CBI, with the intention of fixing him. The state government did so only when investigation was at the fag end, as there was no evidence against Kulkarni, he said.

Reacting to CM Bommai’s statement that an investigation should be taken up into projects launched during his (Shivakumar’s) tenure as energy minister in the previous government, he said, “Let the CM launch an investigation into all projects of the energy and water resources departments.”

Highlighting the lapses of the BJP government, he said he was aware of how a Rs 100-crore project was converted into a Rs 300-crore project, and a Rs 300-crore project was leased out as a Rs 700-crore project.  On  whether BJP leader Janardhan Reddy would join the Congress, Shivakumar said nobody had contacted him on this issue. However, some other leaders were in touch with him, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar BJP KPCC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp