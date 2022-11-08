Home States Karnataka

Bommai-BSY relationship has gone sour: Siddaramaiah

The former CM said he is under pressure from supporters from various constituencies to fight the 2023 Assembly elections from their respective districts.

Published: 08th November 2022 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the relationship between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa has turned sour of late. He also hit out at BJP leaders for spreading false narratives about him and KPCC president DK Shivakumar that they are not on good terms. “All of us in Congress are united. My relationship with Shivakumar has always been good,’’ he added.

The former CM said he is under pressure from supporters from various constituencies to fight the 2023 Assembly elections from their respective districts. “I am under pressure to contest from Badami. Thousands of women requested me to contest from there and are exerting pressure on me by writing letters,’’ the Badami MLA said.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah addressing a gathering in
Belagavi on Monday | Express

He, however, hinted that he will not contest from Badami in 2023 as he is unable to visit the constituency each week, nor he is able to meet the residents to respond to their woes on a regular basis. “It has been two months since I last visited Badami.

There are demands from the people asking me to contest from Kolar, Varuna and Chamarajanagar,’’ he said, adding that it is up to the party high command to decide his constituency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Yediyurappa Bommai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp