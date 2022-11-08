Bommai-BSY relationship has gone sour: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the relationship between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa has turned sour of late. He also hit out at BJP leaders for spreading false narratives about him and KPCC president DK Shivakumar that they are not on good terms. “All of us in Congress are united. My relationship with Shivakumar has always been good,’’ he added.

The former CM said he is under pressure from supporters from various constituencies to fight the 2023 Assembly elections from their respective districts. “I am under pressure to contest from Badami. Thousands of women requested me to contest from there and are exerting pressure on me by writing letters,’’ the Badami MLA said.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah addressing a gathering in

Belagavi on Monday | Express

He, however, hinted that he will not contest from Badami in 2023 as he is unable to visit the constituency each week, nor he is able to meet the residents to respond to their woes on a regular basis. “It has been two months since I last visited Badami.

There are demands from the people asking me to contest from Kolar, Varuna and Chamarajanagar,’’ he said, adding that it is up to the party high command to decide his constituency.

BELAGAVI: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the relationship between Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa has turned sour of late. He also hit out at BJP leaders for spreading false narratives about him and KPCC president DK Shivakumar that they are not on good terms. “All of us in Congress are united. My relationship with Shivakumar has always been good,’’ he added. The former CM said he is under pressure from supporters from various constituencies to fight the 2023 Assembly elections from their respective districts. “I am under pressure to contest from Badami. Thousands of women requested me to contest from there and are exerting pressure on me by writing letters,’’ the Badami MLA said. CLP leader Siddaramaiah addressing a gathering in Belagavi on Monday | ExpressHe, however, hinted that he will not contest from Badami in 2023 as he is unable to visit the constituency each week, nor he is able to meet the residents to respond to their woes on a regular basis. “It has been two months since I last visited Badami. There are demands from the people asking me to contest from Kolar, Varuna and Chamarajanagar,’’ he said, adding that it is up to the party high command to decide his constituency.