Boy hurt in road rage may lose vision, accused yet to be arrested even after a month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eleven-year-old Aditya (name changed), a class 5 student, faces the risk of losing vision in his right eye which was injured in a road rage incident. He has already received 20 stitches on his cornea. Aditya sustained the injury after a broken window glass piece pierced his right eyeball during an assault by a scooterist on October 15. What is baffling is that it’s been almost a month and the accused is still at large.

The boy was sitting in the back seat when the scooterist broke the car’s window. The victim’s father filed a complaint at the Jayanagar Police Station. Aditya, along with his parents, had gone to a hotel. His father, a software engineer, had parked his car on 11th Main in Jayanagar IV ‘T’ block. After they returned around 7 pm, the boy’s father was unable to remove his car as a scooter was blocking the way.

The accused, who is an engineering student refused to remove his vehicle. When the techie tried to take the car out, it hit the scooter which fell down. Enraged by this, the accused ran behind the car and smashed its left rear windowpane. A glass piece pierced the boy’s eye.

“The scooterist was extremely arrogant and rude. After I took my son to an eye hospital, the staff of the hospital themselves registered a medico-legal case and informed the matter to the jurisdictional Jayanagar police,” the boy’s father told TNIE.

Son had two surgeries: Dad

“Even though the police were aware of the incident, it took time for me to file the complaint as I was worried about my son. My son has undergone two surgeries and a few more surgeries are required,” the boy’s father, a resident of an upscale apartment on Hosur Road, told TNIE. The boy has been advised complete rest and is likely to return to his classes only in January

.“The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are examining the CCTV footage to identify the scooterist who damaged the car. Even though the incident happened on October 15, the complaint was filed on November 1,” said a police official. Police have registered a case of causing grievous hurt by dangerous means along with other sections of the IPC.

