Copyright Act: Court orders Twitter to temporarily block Cong, Yatra handles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following allegations of violation of the Copyright Act by misusing the soundtrack of KGF Chapter-2 (Hindi version), a city court directed Twitter to block the official Twitter handles of the Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra. The court also ordered Twitter to take down three links, which violated the Act.

The owner of MRT Music, which holds the copyright of music of KGF Chapter-2, had recently filed a complaint against AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Congress social media head Supriya S and party national leader Rahul Gandhi at Yeshwantpur police station, alleging that they had lifted the music from the movie for Bharat Jodo Yatra, without seeking permission/license.

The matter was heard in the 85th Additional City Civil & Sessions Court on Monday. Relying on documents produced by the plaintiff (MRT Music) with regard to copyright piracy and considering prima facie material available against the defendants for having infringed the statutory copyright, the court directed Twitter to block the official handles of Indian National Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra until further orders.

Three links that had infringed content were also asked to be removed. The court appointed SN Venkateshmurthy, district system administrator of the computer section, Commercial Court, Bengaluru, as ‘local commissioner’ to conduct an electronic audit.

