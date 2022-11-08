ISRO to focus on research, work with institutes to benefit society 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath said on Monday that ISRO’s aim is to focus on research, following privatisation of the space sector. Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations at Raman Research Institute (RRI), he said the move towards privatisation of the sector will mean that ISRO will focus more on research in the years to come. “ISRO will focus more and more on research and development for advanced technologies in the space domain. The forthcoming missions of ISRO, like Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1 along with missions to Venus, or for the study of exoplanets that are being conceived, I believe there could be greater engagements of scientists at RRI,” he said.

Most operational activities of ISRO have gradually been shifted to NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the marketing arm of ISRO which focuses on improving private sector participation in the Indian space field.

“This is going to be a big change and requires support. Institutions like RRI can connect with ISRO in creating more front-end research through laboratories and establishments that we have created through ISRO,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Srivari Chandrashekhar, secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST), who attended the celebrations virtually, urged faculty at RRI and other research institutes to collaborate for the greater benefit of society. “Along with excellent fundamental research activities, I would like to see RRI conduct research that has direct benefit to society, like in areas of health and related industries. DST has played a pivotal role in the promotion of science and technology in the country,” he said.

