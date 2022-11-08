Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Ponnampet GP to turn 40-yr-old dump yard into a park

The fight against littering and unscientific garbage dumping is among the top initiatives of the panchayat even as an age-old dumping yard is now being converted into a public garden and park space.

Published: 08th November 2022

Ponnampet dump yard

The dumpyard space is now being turned into a well-equipped garden and park for public use. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Ponnampet Grama Panchayat, which won the Gandhi Grama Puraskar last year, is continuing to stay in the limelight for its unique and scientific initiatives. The fight against littering and unscientific garbage dumping is among the top initiatives of the panchayat even as an age-old dumping yard is now being converted into a public garden and park space.

Scientific waste management has been a herculean task in Kodagu even as the district administrative centre of Madikeri lacks a proper waste management facility. However, few grama panchayats in the district are leading the way in scientific waste management and Ponnampet panchayat is one among the few.

A 40-year-old dump yard – of nearly 40 cents –  in the panchayat limits will soon receive a facelift as a garden and work are ongoing for the same.

In 2019, the panchayat implemented scientific waste management and no waste or garbage ends at the landfill. The waste collected from the household is segregated and waste that can be recycled or can undergo upcycling is sold to a private company in Mysuru.

“So far, the panchayat has earned over Rs 70,000 by selling valuable waste to the private company,” confirmed Puttaraju RJ, the panchayat PDO. Further, the hazardous and rejected waste is being transported to a cement factory in Belgaum and no waste from the panchayat ends up in the landfill.

Following these developments, the 40-year-old landfill – that once stunk of unmanaged waste – will now bloom into a garden.

“We are earning revenue from the waste generated in the panchayat and we are able to dispose of waste scientifically using the same number of staff and equipment. Now, using Rs 15 lakh fund from the Zilla Panchayat, we are establishing a well-equipped garden and park,” confirmed Puttaraju.

He explained that the park is being planned in a unique manner and the panchayat is also looking for private donors to help complete the project. While the land levelling work for the public space has been completed, the entire project is likely to witness completion in the next three months.

