BJP slams Congress over Satish Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' remark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/UDUPI/GADAG: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior BJP leaders on Tuesday hit out at Opposition Congress over KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi’s remarks calling ‘Hindu’ a dirty word. The BJP dared the Congress leaders to seek Satish’s resignation from the party post.

Satish is trying to vitiate the atmosphere in society and his remarks have hurt the sentiments of people, Bommai told reporters in Udupi.

The CM said the Congress is doing appeasement politics for the sake of votes and they are under the wrong impression of getting the Minority community votes through such statements. Satish should apologise for his remarks, Bommai said.

The CM said the Congress leaders are trying to disturb the very foundation of the belief of every Indian. Creating problems within the country amount to the act of ‘anti-nationalism’ and everyone must condemn such acts, the CM said and added that senior Congress leaders’ silence indicates their approval of Satish’s statement.

CM Bommai at the goshala managed by

former minister Pramod Madhwaraj in

Udupi on Tuesday | Express

Satish was still defending his remarks and Congress must offer an unconditional apology and if it fails to do so, that party will lose its identity, Bommai added. Later in the day, speaking to reporters in Shirahatti in Gadag, Bommai accused Satish of insulting the Hindus of India. “The Hindu religion is not only old but has a rich heritage and culture. They want to have a discussion on this subject, what was there to discuss on it?” he questioned. Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah have not condemned it, he added.

Speaking at a Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Haveri, Bommai said that Satish is his friend and he should go to his school to check for documents where he has mentioned his religion as Hindu. “By making such statements, Congress has started Bharat Thodo (Divide) campaign,” he added. AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who had condemned the remarks, should seek Satish’s resignation, the BJP state unit stated. Many BJP leaders, including ministers, took to social media to slam the Congress.

“All these years, the @INCIndia has been following Nehru who was against calling him a Hindu. The party never misses a chance to degrade the Hindu religion, Hindus, Hindutva & National ideals. Comments by @JarkiholiSatish is just a continuation of this tradition,” tweeted Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar. He called upon the youth to take to the streets to oppose Satish’s statement and condemn the same on social media.

BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh said Congress must act against Satish and remove him from the party post. Singh said if the party fails to take action, that means its senior leaders endorse Satish’s views. People of the state will teach a befitting lesson to the party that insults Hindus, he added. BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said a criminal case should be registered against Satish for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

BENGALURU/UDUPI/GADAG: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior BJP leaders on Tuesday hit out at Opposition Congress over KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi’s remarks calling ‘Hindu’ a dirty word. The BJP dared the Congress leaders to seek Satish’s resignation from the party post. Satish is trying to vitiate the atmosphere in society and his remarks have hurt the sentiments of people, Bommai told reporters in Udupi. The CM said the Congress is doing appeasement politics for the sake of votes and they are under the wrong impression of getting the Minority community votes through such statements. Satish should apologise for his remarks, Bommai said. The CM said the Congress leaders are trying to disturb the very foundation of the belief of every Indian. Creating problems within the country amount to the act of ‘anti-nationalism’ and everyone must condemn such acts, the CM said and added that senior Congress leaders’ silence indicates their approval of Satish’s statement. CM Bommai at the goshala managed by former minister Pramod Madhwaraj in Udupi on Tuesday | ExpressSatish was still defending his remarks and Congress must offer an unconditional apology and if it fails to do so, that party will lose its identity, Bommai added. Later in the day, speaking to reporters in Shirahatti in Gadag, Bommai accused Satish of insulting the Hindus of India. “The Hindu religion is not only old but has a rich heritage and culture. They want to have a discussion on this subject, what was there to discuss on it?” he questioned. Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah have not condemned it, he added. Speaking at a Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Haveri, Bommai said that Satish is his friend and he should go to his school to check for documents where he has mentioned his religion as Hindu. “By making such statements, Congress has started Bharat Thodo (Divide) campaign,” he added. AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who had condemned the remarks, should seek Satish’s resignation, the BJP state unit stated. Many BJP leaders, including ministers, took to social media to slam the Congress. “All these years, the @INCIndia has been following Nehru who was against calling him a Hindu. The party never misses a chance to degrade the Hindu religion, Hindus, Hindutva & National ideals. Comments by @JarkiholiSatish is just a continuation of this tradition,” tweeted Minister for Energy and Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar. He called upon the youth to take to the streets to oppose Satish’s statement and condemn the same on social media. BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh said Congress must act against Satish and remove him from the party post. Singh said if the party fails to take action, that means its senior leaders endorse Satish’s views. People of the state will teach a befitting lesson to the party that insults Hindus, he added. BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said a criminal case should be registered against Satish for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.