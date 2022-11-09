Congress responsible for dividing nation: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

SHIRAHATTI (GADAG): Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai on Tuesday hit out at the Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra saying its leaders were responsible for dividing the nation. Addressing the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra here, Bommai said, “The party (Congress) that divided the nation into two... tried to turn Punjab into Khalistan is now taking out Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress claims it has built the nation. But it did not provide potable water and electricity to all the villages during its 60-year rule. The country waited for Narendra Modi to become the PM to ensure that all these basic needs reach the people.”

He said the Congress’ policy was to divide and rule. The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah divided the state and ruled, he said. The Congress has done injustice to the Minorities and its leaders have looted Wakf properties a report in this regard has been placed in both houses of the Legislature, he recalled.

He charged that the Congress leaders use power to meet their selfish ends and they have started dreaming of coming back to power in Karnataka in 2023. Former CM BS Yediyurappa, ministers Govind Karjol, CC Patil, BC Patil, and B Sriramulu, MP Shivakumar Udasi and others were present.

