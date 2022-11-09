Home States Karnataka

Decision on appointing administrator to mutt soon, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Addressing media persons, the CM said an application requesting the appointment of an administrator to the Murugha Mutt has been received by the government.

Published: 09th November 2022 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HOSADURGA (CHITRADURGA DT): Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government will soon take a decision on appointing an administrator for Murugha Mutt and SJM educational institutions, based on a report filed by the deputy commissioner (DC) to the revenue department.

Addressing media persons, the CM said an application requesting the appointment of an administrator to the Murugha Mutt has been received by the government. “We have directed the DC to submit a report as there is a procedure which the government has to follow before taking a decision.”

He also said that the allegations against Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru are before the court. “It will not be appropriate for me to comment on the issue,” he said.

The CM also said that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi for his controversial remarks on the word ‘Hindu’.

Responding to a question on the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra, Bommai said the yatra will turn into Vijaya Sankalpa in the run up to the assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murugha Mutt Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka CM
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp