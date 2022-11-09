Decision on appointing administrator to mutt soon, says Karnataka CM Bommai

By Express News Service

HOSADURGA (CHITRADURGA DT): Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government will soon take a decision on appointing an administrator for Murugha Mutt and SJM educational institutions, based on a report filed by the deputy commissioner (DC) to the revenue department.

Addressing media persons, the CM said an application requesting the appointment of an administrator to the Murugha Mutt has been received by the government. “We have directed the DC to submit a report as there is a procedure which the government has to follow before taking a decision.”

He also said that the allegations against Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru are before the court. “It will not be appropriate for me to comment on the issue,” he said.

The CM also said that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi for his controversial remarks on the word ‘Hindu’.

Responding to a question on the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra, Bommai said the yatra will turn into Vijaya Sankalpa in the run up to the assembly elections.

