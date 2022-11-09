Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC seeks details of action taken against ambulances for not installing GPS

The court also asked the state government to furnish its response on the ad-hoc arrangements suggested by the petitioner.

Published: 09th November 2022 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the Commissioner of Traffic and Road Safety to submit details of action taken against the government and private ambulances for failing to install a Global Positioning System (GPS).

The court also asked the state government to furnish its response on the ad-hoc arrangements suggested by the petitioner — Bharat Punarutthana Trust — for networking of GPS-fitted government and private ambulances to the traffic control room to ensure traffic clearance to save lives, till a modern ambulance service system is set up. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka HC ambulances GPS
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp