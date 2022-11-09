Karnataka HC seeks details of action taken against ambulances for not installing GPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the Commissioner of Traffic and Road Safety to submit details of action taken against the government and private ambulances for failing to install a Global Positioning System (GPS).

The court also asked the state government to furnish its response on the ad-hoc arrangements suggested by the petitioner — Bharat Punarutthana Trust — for networking of GPS-fitted government and private ambulances to the traffic control room to ensure traffic clearance to save lives, till a modern ambulance service system is set up.

