Karnataka HC sets aside order, Congress says will remove KGF tracks

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set aside an order passed by a sessions court, directing Twitter to remove the links and temporarily block the accounts of INC India and BharatJodo -- managed by Congress -- over unauthorised use of copyrighted soundtracks of the film, KGF Chapter-2.

The sessions court also appointed a commissioner to conduct an electronic audit of the social media accounts of Congress party leaders.

Partly allowing the appeal filed by Congress against the injunction order of the sessions court on a suit filed by MRT Music, which owns the copyrights, a division bench of Justices G Narendar and PN Desai set aside the order. It was made clear that the order will not come in the matter of copyrights pending before the sessions court.

The HC passed the order after Congress admitted that it had taken 45 seconds of the audio inadvertently. A senior advocate, arguing on behalf of Congress, gave an undertaking that they will remove by Wednesday noon the offending material from all social media accounts.

The counsel argued that without issuing a notice to them, an ex-parte injunction order was passed by the sessions court. It not only paralysed the party’s political activities through social media but also caused humiliation. Such orders cannot be passed unless there was ulterior or commercial motive behind using audio, he argued.

