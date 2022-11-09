Neighbour’s son held for killing ex-IB officer

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Two persons have been arrested, including the prime suspect, three days after the murder of former Intelligence Bureau officer RN Kulkarni. The accused have been identified as Manu and Varun Gowda, who are in their 30s.

Manu, the prime accused in the case, is the son of Madappa, the victim’s neighbour, with whom he had a legal fight over building construction.

“As of now, the motive looks like an ongoing dispute between Kulkarni and Madappa over the construction of a building. Manu was the only occupant in the car. His friend, Varun, helped him with inputs regarding Kulkarni’s movement, and Manu mowed him down,” said Dr Chandragupta, Mysuru city police commissioner, during a press conference on Tuesday. Dr Chandragupta had formed four special teams to nab the accused.

Although initially, it looked like a hit-and-run case, but later, it was established as a premeditated murder. Sub-division ACP Shivashankar and CCB ACB CK Ashwathnarayan were supervising the operations of the teams. Sources said that the car used to commit the crime belongs to one Raghu, who had approached Manu to sell his car. “The car has been seized,” he said.

Though Kulkarni’s son-in-law Sanjaya Angadi had alleged that Madappa and his sons hatched a plot to kill Kulkarni, police have not arrested Madappa as his involvement in the case is yet to be established. Dr Chandragupta announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to the team of 50 police personnel who were involved in cracking the case.

MYSURU: Two persons have been arrested, including the prime suspect, three days after the murder of former Intelligence Bureau officer RN Kulkarni. The accused have been identified as Manu and Varun Gowda, who are in their 30s. Manu, the prime accused in the case, is the son of Madappa, the victim’s neighbour, with whom he had a legal fight over building construction. “As of now, the motive looks like an ongoing dispute between Kulkarni and Madappa over the construction of a building. Manu was the only occupant in the car. His friend, Varun, helped him with inputs regarding Kulkarni’s movement, and Manu mowed him down,” said Dr Chandragupta, Mysuru city police commissioner, during a press conference on Tuesday. Dr Chandragupta had formed four special teams to nab the accused. Although initially, it looked like a hit-and-run case, but later, it was established as a premeditated murder. Sub-division ACP Shivashankar and CCB ACB CK Ashwathnarayan were supervising the operations of the teams. Sources said that the car used to commit the crime belongs to one Raghu, who had approached Manu to sell his car. “The car has been seized,” he said. Though Kulkarni’s son-in-law Sanjaya Angadi had alleged that Madappa and his sons hatched a plot to kill Kulkarni, police have not arrested Madappa as his involvement in the case is yet to be established. Dr Chandragupta announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to the team of 50 police personnel who were involved in cracking the case.