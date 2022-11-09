Home States Karnataka

Neighbour’s son held for killing ex-IB officer

Manu, the prime accused in the case, is the son of Madappa, the victim’s neighbour, with whom he had a legal fight over building construction.

Published: 09th November 2022 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Two persons have been arrested, including the prime suspect, three days after the murder of former Intelligence Bureau officer RN Kulkarni. The accused have been identified as Manu and Varun Gowda, who are in their 30s.

Manu, the prime accused in the case, is the son of Madappa, the victim’s neighbour, with whom he had a legal fight over building construction.

“As of now, the motive looks like an ongoing dispute between Kulkarni and Madappa over the construction of a building. Manu was the only occupant in the car. His friend, Varun, helped him with inputs regarding Kulkarni’s movement, and Manu mowed him down,” said Dr Chandragupta, Mysuru city police commissioner, during a press conference on Tuesday. Dr Chandragupta had formed four special teams to nab the accused.

Although initially, it looked like a hit-and-run case, but later, it was established as a premeditated murder. Sub-division ACP Shivashankar and CCB ACB CK Ashwathnarayan were supervising the operations of the teams. Sources said that the car used to commit the crime belongs to one Raghu, who had approached Manu to sell his car. “The car has been seized,” he said.

Though Kulkarni’s son-in-law Sanjaya Angadi had alleged that Madappa and his sons hatched a plot to kill Kulkarni, police have not arrested Madappa as his involvement in the case is yet to be established. Dr Chandragupta announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to the team of 50 police personnel who were involved in cracking the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ex-IB officer IB officer killed
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp