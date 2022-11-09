Will seek clarification from Jarkiholi, says Shivakumar on controversial 'Hindu' remark

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/HUBBALLI: Commenting on the statement of KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi that the meaning of the word ‘Hindu’ is dirty, KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he will seek a clarification from Satish. He said the statement is the personal opinion of Satish and it will not damage the party.

“Hindu religion has its own historical significance. Satish should not have issued such a statement on a public platform,” Shivakumar said. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said he stands by AICC general secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, who tweeted on Monday condemning Satish’s statement and saying the party does not have anything to do with it. Siddaramaiah said, “Already, Surjewala has reacted to it. That is my stand.” But some leaders within the party said Siddaramaiah should not have distanced himself from the statement of Satish, who is his close associate.

