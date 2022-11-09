Home States Karnataka

Will seek clarification from Jarkiholi, says Shivakumar on controversial 'Hindu' remark

Shivakumar said the statement is the personal opinion of Satish and it will not damage the party.

Published: 09th November 2022 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (Photo | nagaraja gadekal)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/HUBBALLI: Commenting on the statement of KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi that the meaning of the word ‘Hindu’ is dirty, KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he will seek a clarification from Satish. He said the statement is the personal opinion of Satish and it will not damage the party.

“Hindu religion has its own historical significance. Satish should not have issued such a statement on a public platform,” Shivakumar said. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said he stands by AICC general secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, who tweeted on Monday condemning Satish’s statement and saying the party does not have anything to do with it. Siddaramaiah said, “Already, Surjewala has reacted to it. That is my stand.” But some leaders within the party said Siddaramaiah should not have distanced himself from the statement of Satish, who is his close associate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jarkiholi Shivakumar Hindu word
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp