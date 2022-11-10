Clarify if you believe in Valmiki: Karnataka CM to Satish

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hit out at KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi over his recent remarks on the origin of the word ‘Hindu’.

Speaking at the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Khanapur, Bommai asked Satish to clarify whether he believes in Maharishi Valmiki and Lord Rama. Satish hails from the Valmiki community. Further hitting out at the Congress leader, Bommai asked, “How could they (Jarkiholis) name one of their brothers Laxman, who is Lord Rama’s younger brother?”He said Satish was making such statements for political gains.

CM Basavaraj Bommai addresses Jana

Sankalpa Yatra in Khanapur on Wednesday

Bommai said that more funds will be released to the Maratha Development Board so that the farmers and Gouli community members from Khanapur taluk can get financial support to build cattle sheds. He also said two student hostels (one for Backward Classes and one for SCs/STs) will be sanctioned to Khanapur taluk.

“Talks will also be held with Belagavi Deputy Commissioner to develop an industrial zone in Khanapur to create jobs,” he said. A share of water from Kalasa-Banduri project will first be given to Khanapur taluk, he said. On BJP losing from Khanapur in 2018, he said, “We lost due to our mistakes and groupism among local leaders.”

