Home States Karnataka

Clarify if you believe in Valmiki: Karnataka CM to Satish

Speaking at the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Khanapur, Bommai asked Satish to clarify whether he believes in Maharishi Valmiki and Lord Rama.

Published: 10th November 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

CM Basavaraj Bommai |Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hit out at KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi over his recent remarks on the origin of the word ‘Hindu’.

Speaking at the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra in Khanapur, Bommai asked Satish to clarify whether he believes in Maharishi Valmiki and Lord Rama.   Satish hails from the Valmiki community. Further hitting out at the Congress leader, Bommai asked, “How could they (Jarkiholis) name one of their brothers Laxman, who is Lord Rama’s younger brother?”He  said Satish was making such statements for political gains.  

CM Basavaraj Bommai addresses Jana
Sankalpa Yatra in Khanapur on Wednesday

Bommai said that more funds will be released to the Maratha Development Board so that the farmers and Gouli community members from Khanapur taluk can get financial support to build cattle sheds. He also said two student hostels (one for Backward Classes and one for SCs/STs) will be sanctioned to Khanapur taluk.

“Talks will also be held with Belagavi Deputy Commissioner to develop an industrial zone in Khanapur to create jobs,” he said. A share of water from Kalasa-Banduri project will first be given to Khanapur taluk, he said. On BJP losing from Khanapur in 2018, he said, “We lost due to our mistakes and groupism among local leaders.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka CM Hindu Satish Jarkiholi
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp