IISc Bengaluru to house 3D printer for silicone implants

Prayasta’s specialised 3D printer, Silimac, can directly 3D print implant-grade silicone material to make an implant within the hospital itself.

Published: 10th November 2022 03:08 AM

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, will house the world’s first 3D printer for implant-grade silicone, developed by Prayasta in collaboration with the Centre for BioSystems Science and Engineering (BSSE).

Prayasta’s specialised 3D printer, Silimac, can directly 3D print implant-grade silicone material to make an implant within the hospital itself. Prayasta and IISc will work together to accelerate the transplantation of personalised soft tissue implants from research to hospitals, to test the 3D printability of novel materials in a fast-track mode and also to develop the necessary skills for faster market penetration of 3D printing technology.

Comments

