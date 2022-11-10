Home States Karnataka

JDS now tries to pacify disgruntled Gubbi MLA

Srinivas, who has developed a good rapport with Congress leaders DK  Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, had even taken part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Published: 10th November 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  After former prime minister HD Deve Gowda personally visited Chamundeshwari MLA and senior Janata Dal-Secular leader GT Devegowda in Mysuru and convinced him not to quit JDS, the party leadership is trying a similar strategy to pacify other disgruntled leaders.

Former minister and KR Nagar JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh on Tuesday visited former minister SR Srinivas, MLA from Gubbi, who was suspended from JDS after he allegedly cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. Dr K Annadani, MLA for Malavalli, was also present.  

Srinivas, who has developed a good rapport with Congress leaders DK  Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, had even taken part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Srinivas’ quitting JDS will affect both the party and himself in the 2023 Assembly polls...,” Mahesh told reporters.

Now, a section of JDS leaders is hoping that if HD Deve Gowda meets Srinivas, the latter won’t quit the party.But supporters of Srinivas, who had resigned from party organisational posts, are not ready to patch up, sources told The New Indian Express.

The reason the JDS top brass is striving to patch up with disgruntled leaders in the Old Mysuru region is that leaders quitting the party would damage the party’s prospects not just in their respective seats, but also in adjacent constituencies.

Meanwhile, JDS sources said Kumaraswamy has approached former MLA CB Suresh Babu of Chikkanayakanahalli and offered him a ministerial berth if JDS comes to power, sources said.  “Congress, which has no formidable candidate in the constituency, wanted to get Babu into the party. But he is like a family member of Kumaraswamy and is not ready to quit JDS,” a party leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS Gubbi MLA HD Deve Gowda
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp