JDS now tries to pacify disgruntled Gubbi MLA

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: After former prime minister HD Deve Gowda personally visited Chamundeshwari MLA and senior Janata Dal-Secular leader GT Devegowda in Mysuru and convinced him not to quit JDS, the party leadership is trying a similar strategy to pacify other disgruntled leaders.

Former minister and KR Nagar JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh on Tuesday visited former minister SR Srinivas, MLA from Gubbi, who was suspended from JDS after he allegedly cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. Dr K Annadani, MLA for Malavalli, was also present.

Srinivas, who has developed a good rapport with Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, had even taken part in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Srinivas’ quitting JDS will affect both the party and himself in the 2023 Assembly polls...,” Mahesh told reporters.

Now, a section of JDS leaders is hoping that if HD Deve Gowda meets Srinivas, the latter won’t quit the party.But supporters of Srinivas, who had resigned from party organisational posts, are not ready to patch up, sources told The New Indian Express.

The reason the JDS top brass is striving to patch up with disgruntled leaders in the Old Mysuru region is that leaders quitting the party would damage the party’s prospects not just in their respective seats, but also in adjacent constituencies.

Meanwhile, JDS sources said Kumaraswamy has approached former MLA CB Suresh Babu of Chikkanayakanahalli and offered him a ministerial berth if JDS comes to power, sources said. “Congress, which has no formidable candidate in the constituency, wanted to get Babu into the party. But he is like a family member of Kumaraswamy and is not ready to quit JDS,” a party leader said.

