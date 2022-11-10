Jet fuel adulteration racket busted in Karnataka's Surathkal

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Surathkal police and the Food and Civil Supplies Department have busted an Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) adulteration racket near Mangaluru and seized 16,000 litres of jet fuel and two tankers.

During a raid on a yard at Bala Ottekayar junction, officials found that the accused used to mix kerosene with jet fuel procured from refineries in Mangaluru and sell it. The accused also used to adulterate furnace oil also. The accused managed to flee.

Officials are yet to find out for what purpose the fuel was being mixed and sold. According to the police, the fuel was stored in an underground tank. Two tankers worth Rs 40 lakh, 16,000 litres of ATF, barrels and generators were seized.

Dakshina Kannada Food and Civil Supplies Department Deputy Director Manikya said the accused, who are yet to be identified, adulterated petroleum products and sold it. “As per our knowledge, adulterated ATF fuel cannot be used anywhere other than in planes. Mostly the accused might sell it as kerosene.

We do not know. We also found huge quantity of furnace oil (end byproduct of petroleum) stored under ground. The furnace oil, which is mostly used in industries, was also being adulterated and sold. The accused used to siphon fuel and furnace oil from tankers illegally at yards and then adulterate it. We will investigate how tanker drivers and owners are involved,” said a police officer.

