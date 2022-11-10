Karnataka Congress leader Satish withdraws ‘Hindu’ remark, expresses regret

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Under fire over his remark that the word ‘Hindu’ has a ‘dirty’ meaning, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday withdrew his statement and also expressed regret over it. In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jarkiholi said the words he uttered at a programme in Nipani on Monday have led to a controversy.

“I request you to form a committee to dig into the facts about the words I spoke at a programme called ‘Mane Manege Budha Basava Ambedkar’, organised by Manava Bandutva Vedike in Nipani. I withdraw my statement to avoid possible confusion due to the distortion of my statement. I also express regret if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments,’’ he said in the letter.

“What I said in my speech was that the word ‘Hindu’ was carved out from the Persian language and from different pieces of literature. Its meaning has been defined as ‘bad’. I also underlined the dire need for a public debate on this matter,’’ the letter stated.

Jarkiholi said his statement was based on facts taken from Wikipedia, various books, dictionaries and writings of historians. However, some elements with vested interests are trying to project him as anti-Hindu and are hatching a conspiracy to tarnish his image, he said. He also appealed to the CM to launch a probe against those involved in creating a controversy without knowing the facts. Jarkiholi’s remarks have triggered state-wide protests by BJP and right-wing groups.

