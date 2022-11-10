Home States Karnataka

Karnataka lawyer files private complaint against Satish Jarkiholi for defaming Hindu religion

“The court registered the complaint and adjourned the hearing to November 18,” Dharmapal, the advocate representing the plaintiff, said.

Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

An advocate filed a private complaint before the Eighth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, seeking legal action against Satish Jarkiholi for “defaming the Hindu religion and provoking riots with his statement” on the origin of the word ‘Hindu’.

Advocate Dilip Kumar K filed a private complaint, seeking action under Section 153 (want-only giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (defamation) of the IPC, as Jarkiholi’s statement has led to protests. “The court registered the complaint and adjourned the hearing to November 18,” Dharmapal, the advocate representing the plaintiff, said.

BJP workers protest against Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi  at SBM circle, in Bengaluru on Wednesday  | Express
